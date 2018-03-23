Less than 10 treated for alcohol over St. Patrick’s weekend

Less than three per cent of people presenting at Altnagelvin’s Emergency Department over St Patrick’s weekend were treated for excess alcohol.

Figures obtained by the Journal show that out of 333 people attending the Accident & Emergency ward, just nine were diagnosed and treated with acute alcohol intoxication.

The figures for Altnagelvin A&E relate to the period from noon on Saturday March 17 to noon on Monday 19 March.

Medical staff at both Derry’s Emergency Department and the Trust’s other facility in Enniskillen have been praised for their “tireless” dedication to patients over the past two “very busy” weekends.

A Trust spokesperson said: “The emergency departments at Altnagelvin Hospital and the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen were both very busy last week (week commencing 12 March) and throughout the bank holiday weekend.

“As part of the Trust’s management of unscheduled care there were agreed measures in place to cope with this increased demand.

“We would like to commend all our medical, nursing and support staff who are working tirelessly to care for patients who attend our hospitals.

“During this busy period, we would encourage the public to choose the right service to meet their health and social care need and consider these before attending their local emergency department.”

PSNI Superintendent, Gordon McCalmont, earlier this weekend said St Patrick’s Day had been a “very positive day for our city”.

He said: “The vast majority of the people who visited the city at the weekend to celebrate did so in a good natured and respectful fashion, and will remember the day for all the right reasons.”