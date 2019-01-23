‘Let the Dance Begin’ performance set for the Alley

The finale of a six-week community arts and wellbeing project ‘Let the Dance Begin’ will take place in the Alley Theatre, Strabane on Thursday, February 7 – promising a captivating performance which will see community groups and schools collide ‘On the Air’ for a celebration of dance, music, art and the spoken word.

Supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council and in partnership with Arts Care, The Pushkin Trust and the Public Health Agency, ‘Let the Dance Begin’ is an inclusive arts, education and wellbeing project now in its sixth year.

The project has seen Strabane buzzing with the participation of schools, community groups and businesses alike in a celebration of local creativity. The showcase of performance work created during the project is not to be missed and promises to be a vibrant, inclusive display of dance, drumming, poetry and much more!

A pop-up gallery can also be found in the Alley Theatre on January 31 and February 1 hosting visual art and creative writing created during the project by local community groups and schools.

Tickets for the ‘Let the Dance Begin’ performance at 7pm are £3 from the Alley Box Office on 02871 384444 or www.alley-theatre.com