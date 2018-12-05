Let your dream take flight this Christmas with Peter Pan

Christmas has arrived at the North West’s premier theatre as the pantomime opened to screams of thousands of young fans.

Peter Pan at the Millennium Forum is the biggest show of the year and, with ticket sales already up on last year, it promises to be the must-see family show this festive season.

Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a visit to the Millennium and Peter Pan promises to be a magical and fun filled adventure for all the family! With prices starting at £10.50, the annual panto is the perfect place to create some priceless Christmas memories for your family this season.

Join Peter, Wendy and the Darling Family on their spine tingling adventures to Neverland where they meet Tinkerbell, Captain Hook and his murderous motley crew. Who will walk the plank on the Jolly Rodger pirate ship?

William Caulfield leads the talented Northern Irish cast as the dastardly, Captain Hook, with actress, Ellen Hasson, in the title role of Peter Pan. They are joined onstage by Conor O’Kane as the sidekick, Smee, Annie McCarroll as Wendy and Kathryn Rutherford as Tiger Lily.

Proudly sponsored by the Richmond Centre, Peter Pan is packed with fantasy, bucketfuls of fun and amazing flying stunts. With a powerful mix of celebrity, music, dance and plenty of audience participation, it’s guaranteed to entertain and delight children of all ages!!

Peter Pan runs until Sunday, December 30. Tickets are available from the Box Office call 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk.