‘Let your voices be heard’

People have been urged to make their views known on current consultation on ‘Addressing the Legacy of the Past.’

Lauren Hegarty, who chaired a recent ‘Time for Truth’ event addressed by families seeking justice, said it was important to support them.

Speaking on behalf of the Bogside and Brandywell Monument Committee, she said: “It’s important, particularly in a place like Derry in the 50th anniversary year of the Civil Rights campaign, that we stand with every family that seeks the truth, and still waits, decades on, for an inquest and full disclosure into the death of a loved one. The lid on collusion must be also be lifted wide open. There is much to be done to address the legacy of the past; the funding for legacy inquests must be released without any further delay.

“The foot dragging by the British Government is outrageous, unacceptable and must end. The Irish Government must also step up to the mark on the truth around the Dublin and Monaghan bombings.”

During the Service, John Kelly from the Bloody Sunday families’ campaign presented a floral tribute in memory all those killed during the conflict and in support of their families, while Robert McClenaghan, whose grandfather Philip Garry was among the 15 people killed in the 1971 McGurk’s Bar UVF bombing, also encouraged people to take part in the consultation.