Liam Crichton’s ‘Stereo Object’ exhibition set for Void next week

Liam Crichton’s ‘Stereo Object’ exhibition opens at Void Gallery next week, with an exclusive preview on Saturday, January 12 (6.30pm to 8.30pm).

The Scottish artist, based in Belfast, creates large-scale sculptures and installations that investigate the built environment. His research revolves around concepts of urban voids, hauntology, anti- monuments, post-minimalism, and silence. Aesthetically driven and predominately site-specific, his work is often characterised by a dialectic approach that challenges traditional perceptions and the cultural environment.

His installation at Void continues his investigation into the monuments, their meaning and their resonance, both symbolically and materially. Crichton’s field recording of the Walker Memorial (1828) explores the contentious nature of its history whilst invoking a presence of absence, or equally, the absence as presence. The recordings of the monument will capture the resonance of sound through the material of the built environment. In collaboration with Derry musician Autumns (Christian Donaghey) the sounds will be mixed to create a soundtrack for the sculptural environment in the gallery space.

The installation of amplifiers replicates the dimensions of the plinth in sculptural form. The connection between the sound and the sculpture is one of physicality, the viewer through their presence activate the piece through interaction, both with the sound and their presence. The exhibition runs until January 26.

Additional events include Everyday Objects Sound Workshop with Ed Devane on Saturday, January 26 (2-4pm).

To coincide with Stereo Object, Void is delighted to welcome back artist Ed Devane for a unique sound workshop, which will explore the different acoustics of everyday materials. Join Ed at Void to explore the art of listening using a simple audio recorder and a listening device that will allow you to record various sounds in the gallery, exploring every day materials, to create your own unique sound piece. Suitable for ages 10-14 (£3). To book, please email hello@derryvoid.com