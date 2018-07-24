‘Life changing’ project for young United fans

Pupils from ten Derry schools have taken part in an enterprise programme delivered by the Manchester United Foundation and the Ulster University.

The pilot enterprise programme “United… the Business”, aims to inspire young people to engage more positively in education and increase their skills so that they can achieve their full potential.

This is the first time the Manchester United Foundation has delivered its education programme outside of Greater Manchester.

The programme provides young people with an insight into what it takes for Manchester United to be as successful off the pitch, as they are on it and teaches valuable enterprise and personal development skills.

The young people were able to put some of their newly acquired skills to good use as Parade Ambassadors at the 2018 Foyle Cup and as ball assistants and mascots at the SupercupNI in Coleraine.

Dr Nigel Dobson, Head of Sports Services, Ulster University said:“We are delighted to partner with the Manchester United Foundation on this pilot project to inspire and support local young people to achieve their full potential.”

John Shiels, Manchester United Foundation Chief Executive, said: “Working with Ulster University on the ‘United… the Business’ programme has allowed Manchester United Foundation to reach into the Foyle learning community and engage young people using the world’s most recognised sports brand.”

He said it was a ‘fantastic opportunity’ to create ‘life changing opportunities for young fans’ in Derry.