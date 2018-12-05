Light restored in city centre Peace Park

Local council officers have been hailed for spreading the festive spirit by repairing six defective street lights in Derry’s city centre ‘Peace Park’ that was officially launched by Martin Luther King III in 2013.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy, who raised the outages last month, praised Derry City & Strabane District Council for taking action to repair the broken lights.

Back in November Councillor Duddy had told the ‘Journal’ that she had received complaints from city centre workers that all the lights in the ‘Peace Park’ on Foyle Street were on the blink.

In fact, the only light that was working was the ‘Peace Flame’ itself, which was ignited by MLKIII at a special ceremony during the City of Culture year five years ago.

However, that’s now been remedied and not only are the street lights working but several of the young trees in the park have now also been decorated with Christmas lights.

Colr. Duddy said: “I was contacted back at the start of November by city centre workers concerned that all the lights in the ‘Peace Park’ were out.

“All six lights in the park were not working; in fact the only light in the park working was the ‘Peace Flame’.

“So I was pleased that those workers have contacted me again to say all the lights have been repaired as well as new Christmas lights being installed in and around the ‘Peace Park’ and that its looking really well. They asked me to thank the Council for getting the repairs done.”

Passing on her thanks to the local council workers Colr. Duddy said it was fantastic the lighting had been restored in time for the Christmas season.

“This is a very busy park with workers using the adjacent car park or commuters simply going to the bus depot on Foyle Street.

“People are passing through it early in the morning or going home late at night from socialising or shopping in the city.

“So it was very important as we head into the winter months that these lights were repaired,” she said.