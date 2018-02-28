Lights out in Creggan ‘must be addressed’ - Campbell

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has carried out a survey of street lighting outage problems across a wide area of Creggan.

The Creggan councillor carried out the survey following complaints from residents right across the estate.

Speaking about the survey, Colr Campbell said: “Over the past number of weeks I received a large number of complaints about street lights across a wide area of Creggan not working and the obvious problems this was causing for local residents.

“We identified, across a wide area, over 30 lights which were currently not working.

“I have been in contact with Transport NI and they have said that they will try and get most of the lights repaired over the course of the next few weeks.”

He also urged other local people affected: “If any resident in the area has a street lighting complaint and is not on the list, please feel free to contact me and I will try and get it repaired.”