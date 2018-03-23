Lights out to mark global ‘Earth Hour’ in North West

Zero Waste North West have urged people to join them to mark this year’s ‘Earth Hour’ in Derry tomorrow (Saturday), March 24.

The group is inviting people to join them from 8.15pm to 9.30pm in Ebrington Square as lights across Derry are switched off for one hour.

A spokesperson for Zero Waste North West said it was delighted to have council’s support in this event, following a motion last year.

All around the world annually, people switch off their lights for one hour to show they care about the future of our planet.

A representative from Zero Waste North West said: “It’s important for us to take one hour out of busy lives to think about the earth, and get together with family or friends and appreciate the planet.

“Earth Hour is not about how much energy is saved during the hour. Rather, it’s a chance to put the spotlight on the issues facing the planet, and to inspire millions across the world to live more sustainably.

“Come and join other people interested in protecting and celebrating our environment from across the world in marking this global initiative, whether it be having dinner by candlelight, stargazing or joining our gathering at Ebrington Square to watch our local landmarks switch off,” the spokesperson added.

The gathering at Ebrington Square we will have a drumming circle, poetry and people are encouraged to bring hot drinks and candles and to spread the word.

Since it first began in Sydney Australia in 2007, the number of countries taking part in Earth Hour has grown to 172.

For more information visit: www.wwf.org.uk/updates/60-things-do-dark