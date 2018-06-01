Limavady Charity Cycle and Run this weekend

The Limavady Charity Cycle and Run event will take place in the town this Sunday, June 3, from Frank Owen’s Bar.

Organisers have urged local cyclists, walkers and runners to take part in this year’s event, and all proceeds are in aid of Limavady’s new Parish Community centre.

Cycle Registration takes place from 8.30am to 10.30am, with the main group departing at 9am on a 50 Mile Route. Minimum Sponsorship is £10.

The 5K Walk/ Run Registration takes place at 1.30pm, departing 2.00pm. Minimum Sponsorship £5.

There will be live music, refreshments and barbecue afterwards at Frank Owens’ Bar.