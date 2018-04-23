Limavady firm confirms 30 new jobs after major contract

30 new jobs are being created by off-site construction manufacturer, FastHouse in Limavady.

A new production line and the introduction of a second shift is owing to recent contract wins and evolving growth.

Staff numbers have now increased by 200% in the last 12 months.

The creation of 30 new jobs follows the recent announcement of a major contract for Center Parcs in Longford.

management said the €233m contract to build 470 holiday lodges at the eagerly-awaited leisure destination is testament to the company operations and product manufacturing.

Based in Limavady, the new posts include permanent and temporary opportunities for General Operatives, Skilled Joiners, Design Technicians, IT Engineers, Supervisors and Project Managers.

Stephen Bell, Managing Director, said: “FastHouse has invested in the very latest manufacturing and production line technology – the introduction of the new second shift and associated jobs will potentially increase FastHouse’s production capability to 1,500 units per annum.

“This output capacity makes the factory one of the largest producers of off-site panelised wall systems in the UK. We are all incredibly excited about the future of FastHouse and look forward to growing the team.

“Our continued commitment to innovate as we strive to stay ahead of the curve is being rewarded with exciting new contracts which underline the confidence in our methodology and brand.”

Kevin Lagan, majority shareholder of FastHouse, recently announced the sale of his Materials division of Lagan Group for £455 million to Breedon. FastHouse is not part of the sale.

For further information on FastHouse and the opportunities it has to offer go to www.fast-house.eu or telephone 028 7772 9717.