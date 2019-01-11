Sinn Féin lrish language spokesperson Councillor Kevin Campbell has encouraged people to apply for the 2019 Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme.

The Department for Communities announced this week that the 2019 Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme is open for applications.

Colr. Campbell said: “Applications for the 2019 Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme has opened and I would encourage anyone wanting to improve their Irish to apply.

“These bursaries provide a great opportunity for people to immerse themselves in Irish language, music and culture by visiting and studying in the Gaeltacht.

“The scheme is open to adult learners who receive qualifying benefits and students whose parents are in receipt of a means-tested benefit.

“Hundreds of people across the North have already availed of these bursaries to improve their Irish.

“I would encourage anyone interested in visiting the Gaeltacht who qualifies for these bursaries to get their applications in now.”

The scheme is open to students whose parents are in receipt of a means-tested benefit, or adult learners in receipt of one of the qualifying benefits, who are resident in the North.

As demand for the bursary - which averages at a cost of £500 per student and includes accommodation and tuition - is high, preference is given to those adults or students who have not previously received a bursary.

Application forms can be downloaded from the Liofa website at: www.liofa.eu or by contacting 028 9051 5058. The scheme closes on March 5 and successful applicants will be notified in March.

Since the scheme was launched, 1,984 applications have been received and 675 bursaries awarded.