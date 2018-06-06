Lisa Hannigan to enchant at Derry’s Guildhall on Tuesday

Lisa Hannigan will play a special concert at Derry’s historic Guildhall on Tuesday, June 12.

‘At Swim’, Lisa’s third - and arguably most bewitching - album, received universal critical acclaim. Produced by Aaron Dessner, the record followed the double-platinum, Mercury and Choice Music Prize -nominated debut ‘Sea Sew’, and 2011’s ‘Passenger’ which charted #1 and earned Lisa a second Choice Music Prize nomination.

After playing in support of ‘Passenger’ for nearly two years, Lisa Hannigan struggled at first to write new material for ‘At Swim’. A new relationship meant that she was dividing her time between Dublin and London: adrift and lost, she threw herself into distraction instead.

A breakthrough came when Hannigan got an email out of the blue from Aaron Dessner, guitarist with The National and producer for the likes of Sharon Van Etten and Local Natives. Taking up Dessner’s suggestion to work together and rediscovering the collaborative spirit she’d missed in Dublin enabled Lisa to see her time in London in a different light.

Support at this unmissable gig comes from two of Derry’s brightest new stars, Roe and Reevah.

Tickets are on sale now at The Millennium Forum Box Office (02871264455) and online at wegottickets.com