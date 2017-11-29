Listed building consent for Maritime Museum passed

An application for listed building consent to enable the development of a Maritime Museum and Archive that will multiply footfall in Ebrington when complete has been approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee.

The approval clears the way for a state-of-the-art gallery space, a café, gift shop, a tourist information point and customer toilets on the ground floor, a multi-purpose learning space and archive on the first floor, and office accommodation and staff facilities on the second floor.

Committee members heard the development was in accordance with the council's local development plan.

Officers reported: "The proposed museum will secure the upkeep and survival of otherwise vacant listed buildings which make a positive contribution to the townscape of the area and overall redevelopment of the Ebrington site in accordance with Policy BH7 of PPS 6.

"It will bring much welcomed footfall to the Ebrington site and will assist in promoting the vitality of this area of shared space.

"It is considered appropriate in this central area location as it is in close proximity to and will be accessible from the city centre and will be linked to other visitor attractions and tourism uses within the Ebrington Site and the city centre."

The application was approved.