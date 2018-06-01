Littering at Derry stadiums to be tackled

The council has confirmed it is working to tackle littering in the areas around the Brandywell and Celtic Park stadiums.

Council officials were responding after Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue called for additional street cleaning resources in and around both stadiums during match days or big games.

Colr. Logue’s call came after complaints about large amounts of rubbish strewn across the streets. She said: “I am concerned that it appears there is no longer cleansing employees on duty before and after when both big football matches and GAA games are taking place.

“Living in this area, I see at first hand the rubbish which is on the streets after these matches. As well as this litter bins are overflowing and left for days before being emptied.

“I do know the cleansing employees who normally work this area try very hard to keep the place clean; however this situation is putting pressure on their workload.

Colr. Logue said a pensioner at Glenanne nearly fell while lifting rubbish from outside her home on a match night. She added that the area was a funeral route and “it is a poor reflection on the residents in the area when those passing through see all the rubbish”. “Its important that the council arrange for litter pickers to be put on duty before and after these big sporting events in the Brandywell, Lone Moor Road and Lower Bishop Street areas as well as having the bins with emptied in a timely manner,” she said.

A council spokesperson said it is aware of the issue and the concerns expressed by Colr. Logue, and is “committed to working with her and all other local representatives, the GAA and users of Brandywell Stadium to identify solutions to the issue.”