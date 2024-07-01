‘Littlest Hobo’ boxer pup discovered wandering along A2 in Derry reunited with owner
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A boxer pup discovered wandering along the main A2 Clooney Road over the weekend has been reunited with its owner.
‘The Littlest Hobo’ was spotted running around the Clooney carriageway between Gransha Roundabout and Maydown Roundabout on Sunday and spent some time ‘getting spoilt at Maydown Station’.
She was reunited with her owner not long afterwards.
“Sadly we have lost a mascot but great to have a happy ending,” the PSNI said in a statement after the dog returned home.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.