‘Littlest Hobo’ boxer pup discovered wandering along A2 in Derry reunited with owner

A boxer pup discovered wandering along the main A2 Clooney Road over the weekend has been reunited with its owner.

‘The Littlest Hobo’ was spotted running around the Clooney carriageway between Gransha Roundabout and Maydown Roundabout on Sunday and spent some time ‘getting spoilt at Maydown Station’.

She was reunited with her owner not long afterwards.