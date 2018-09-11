Local company to construct NW transport hub

Translink has appointed local company Farrans to construct the new £27million North-West Multi-Modal Transport Hub (NWMMTH).

Farrens will work in partnership with the internationally respected railway engineers Rhomberg Sersa JV on the project.

The new Hub will bring a further step change in the city’s public transport development enhancing connectivity between train, bus and cycling as better active travel options helping to encourage modal shift for a healthier region.

The project has secured significant European INTERREG VA funding and will support continued passenger growth as well as linking into cross border bus services.

The project is also supported by the Department for Infrastructure and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport in Ireland.

Chris Conway, Translink Group CEO, said: “We are delighted to get this important project underway. Alongside the restoration of the former historic building, key station features will include a new park and ride facility, a bus turning circle and a Greenway link to the city centre via the Peace Bridge, as well as track, signalling and telecoms work.

“This is an exciting new project for the city and we would thank all our stakeholders who have supported us to get us to this stage of the process. Not only will it help to attract more people to make public transport and other forms of active travel their preferred travel mode, it will also offer social and economic benefits, with the potential to be a catalyst for further investment and development in the Waterside. This will potentially make the area more attractive for investors, businesses and tourists, while protecting the built heritage of the iconic Grade B listed building.

“Translink is committed to investing in the North-West and we look forward to working with Farrans’, Rhomberg Sersa JV and a wide range of stakeholders, to deliver this major project for the city.”

Glenn Gilmore, Farrans Regional Director, said: “The Farrans Rhomberg Sersa Joint Venture are delighted to be appointed by Translink to deliver this prestigious re-development of the former Waterside Train Station. Over the coming weeks, we look forward to engaging further with Translink, their various stakeholders and the local community to provide modern facilities, which will greatly improve the passenger experience and promote sustainable travel. We are very pleased to be involved in yet another project within the North-West and to continual regeneration of this great city.”