Local Councillor announces retirement

Sinn Féin Councillor Tony McCaul has announced he is to retire from Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Colr McCaul said it has been “a great privilege” to serve and represent the people of the Foreglen, Feeny, Gortnahey and Drum since 2011 as a Sinn Féin representative.

“One of the joys of being elected is to see the delivery of much needed resources in the area you represent,” he said.

“One of my proudest achievements was securing funding for the new community centre in Feeny.

“Another future project at Foreglen GAA I have been working on has been allocated £200,000 to build a safe lit walkway around the inner perimeter of our club grounds.

“There will also be two outdoor gym stations along the route, plus a large wild flower meadow. I look forward to seeing this completed.”

He added: “It is with some sadness that I will be stepping down from my elected position but recent circumstances have meant that I cannot give the commitment that it requires.

“I will always be a Sinn Féin activist and will be available to assist and give advice where possible. I would like to thank all those who have supported and voted for me over the years.”

Colr McCaul also paid tribute to his family and party colleagues for their support throughout the years and in recent times.

“A co-option process will now take place and I look forward to working with whoever is selected and will be offering them my full support.”