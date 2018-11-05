Local Cumann create badge in honour of Countess Markievicz

A special badge has been created by the Countess Markievicz Cumann, Culmore, in honour of the role that the remarkable activist played had during her lifetime.

This year marks the centenary of the historic 1918 election which saw Countess Markievicz become the first woman ever to be elected as an MP to the British Parliament at Westminster.

The countess, who stood as a Sinn Fein candidate, was serving time in Holloway Prison at the time, for her part in the Easter Rising on 1916.

Speaking at the launch of the badge this week, Foyle MP Elisha McCallion outlined the history of Countess Markievicz.

Mrs. McCallion charted the countess’ life, from her beginnings as part of the Anglo-Irish Establishment in Ireland to her participation in support of the workers in the 1913 Dublin lock-out, and to her very significant role in the 1916 Rising and subsequent fight for Irish independence.

Sinn Fein Colr. for the area Sandra Duffy added that it was important to honour Countess Markievicz activities on behalf of women, for the role she and her sister, Eva Gore-Booth, played in advancing the rights of women through the Suffragette movement.

It was highlighted during the event that not only was Countess Markievicz the first women elected to the Westminster Parliament in the historical 1918 Election on a Sinn Féin platform, but was also elected as the female cabinet minister in the First Dail.

Colr Duffy pointed out that it was incredible to think that there were no other female cabinet ministers in the Dail for the 60 years thereafter.

Replica Badges are now available from the Sinn Féin office on Racecourse Road or from local Cumann members.