Local dancers to close YouTuber Adam’s tour

An array of local talent will be joining Derry YouTuber Adam Beales on the last night of his tour tomorrow (Saturday, May 6).

Adam, who is hugely popular on YouTube as TheNewAdamb99, has over two million followers and tickets for his Derry show with fellow YouTuber Joe Tasker sold out in just 24 minutes.

Local lecturer and dance teacher Carie Logue Houston choreographed the show, which has been described as a combination of comedic skits, pranks and challenges, and was tasked with finding local talent to join Adam.

A group of performing arts students from North West Regional College support Adam during the three-date tour. Carie was also asked to find some younger dancers to help close the final night of the show, and she turned to her own community dance class ‘Create Dance’.

“They are 32 young people, aged between right and 16-years-old, and they have been with me for a number of years,” Carie said.

“Adam was very keen to promote local talent and they are all buzzing that they have been picked and can’t believe they are getting to take part in the show.”

They will perform at the Millennium Forum tomorrow night and are ‘so excited’.