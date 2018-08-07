Local entrepreneur is ‘Gamechanger of Year’

Local Tech Entrepreneur, Robert O’Brien, has been named as UK ‘Gamechanger of the Year’ at the ACQ5 Global Awards, 2018.

The CEO of leading cyber tech firm, MetaCompliance, which is based in Derry city centre, has been hailed as “an excellent example of a modern entrepreneur.”

Robert has previously successfully grown and sold a number of technology firms, and has steered the growth of MetaCompliance to its current high profile position.

To support its continued growth, the company recently announced a major recruitment drive of 30 graduates for its Derry office, and is still welcoming applications across all disciplines including software development, software testing, sales, marketing, HR, support, design and motion graphics.

The ACQ5 Global Awards recognise the most outstanding organisations and professionals across the globe and celebrates the best in achievement, ability and performance.

MetaCompliance has been developing software and content for the cyber security and compliance market since 2005 and is experiencing a “phenomenal phase of growth” as worldwide demand for its products increases, the company said.

The massive growth in cyber-crime has meant that cyber security and compliance have now become key priorities for organisations as they realise the implications that a data breach can have on their business.

The Derry firm has created a product range that directly addresses the specific challenges that arise from cyber threats and corporate governance, and the company has helped over 600 organisations around the world stay cyber secure and compliant.

Clients of the company include BUPA, ITN, Jaguar LandRover, Vodafone, Volkswagen, ESB, Schroeders, Dentons, Top Oil, Jamie Oliver Ltd and one of the largest banks in the world, with a network of over 360,000 staff in 172 countries.

Robert has been instrumental in driving the business forward and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of innovation.

With more than 30 years experience in the IT industry, he has been described as “a serial technology entrepreneur with a wealth of experience in executing and developing strategies for high growth businesses.”

Robert commented on the award win and the plans for the business going forward: “I’m delighted to win the UK Gamechanger of the Year Award, it’s a real buzz!

“Our purpose is to help organisations keep their staff safe online and protect their brand and reputation.

“As disrupters in our industry, we recognise that Cyber Security is hard for ordinary people and we are relentless in our vision of making this palatable, whilst ensuring people are equipped with the skills to protect themselves online.”

The accolade is the latest high profile award for Metacompliance, as the company also recently won the award for Corporate Vision Magazine award for the Most Innovative Cyber Security eLearning solutions.