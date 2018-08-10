Local event to mark floods anniversary

On Wednesday August 22, from 5-7pm - a year to the day after the devastating 2017 flood in Eglinton - the local community will gather to celebrate their resilience and sense of community at a special event organised by the main local churches.

Churches Together in Eglinton (Faughanvale) have combined to organise a Community Family Fun Day in the Rectory Grounds, Mill Path, opposite the Community Centre. This will be weather permitting, otherwise the event will be held at Faughanvale Presbyterian Hall.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “There will be lots on offer for the whole family - hamburgers, hot dogs, tea and drinks for kids; carousel, bouncy castle, music and more for young and old alike.

“Come and celebrate the resilience of our community one year on from that fateful date last year.

“All local residents are very welcome to attend.”

The event has been organised by the Churches Together in Eglinton, Faughanvale Presbyterian, Roman Catholic and Church of Ireland Churches.

A number of people were forced to leave their homes on the night of Tuesday, August 22 because of the worst storms and resultant flooding seen in generations.

Communities, families and businesses right across the north west were left devastated with many still dealing with the aftermath to this day.

As well as homes and businesses being flooded, several bridges across the north west collapsed because of the force of the floodwater and roads were also severely impacted.

People were also trapped in their cars as emergency response teams across the north west came out in force to assist those affected.