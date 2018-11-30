Local firm completes 466 lodges at new Center Parcs

Limavady rapid-build home manufacturer FastHouse has announced the completion of its contract to provide and erect the timber frames for 466 lodges at the highly anticipated Center Parcs in Longford in under nine months.

This comes as FastHouse confirms significant investment to bring its full range of services to the Irish housebuilding market. In 2019, FastHouse will be in position to deliver 1,500 units annually with significantly lower costs and reduced construction time.

The Limavady-based business, owned by Kevin Lagan, has invested heavily with the aim of becoming the largest producer of offsite panelised wall systems in Ireland and the UK.

FastHouse was established in 2015 and Center Parcs is FastHouse’s largest project to date.

Demand has seen the company install a third production line leading it to double the size of its workforce to 100 this year. It began work at the €233m leisure attraction in January in what was the company’s first venture into the Irish market. It included the delivery of ten different types of homes, ranging in size from 865 sq ft to 2,045 sq ft – the equivalent of two to four-bedroom homes.

The contract was awarded by John Sisk & Son – the main contractor of the 400-acre Longford Forest site – and saw FastHouse’s Installation Team install the lodges at a rate of three per day. Typically, FastHouse homes take two days from factory production to watertight and weatherproof installation on-site.

Center Parcs Longford Forest is set to open in the Summer of 2019 with capacity for 2,500 guests.

Sean Fox, FastHouse Sales and Installations Director, said: “It shows the progression we have made in a short time that we are showcasing the quality of our rapid-build homes at a high-profile location like Center Parcs. It’s an attraction renowned for its high standards and thousands of holidaymakers will be able to see first-hand the first-class quality of our homes. Rapid-build, which involves bespoke precision work in the factory and less time and cost on-site, can make a huge contribution to the needs of the Irish residential market. We’re delighted to be involved in such an exciting new venture for the country.”

Cormac Fitzpatrick, Sisk Senior Contracts Manager, said: “To deliver a resort of this size required strong partnerships and we’re very pleased with the completion of this phase of what will be one of Ireland’s premier destinations.”

Paul Kent, Center Parcs Construction and Development Director, said: “Our lodges are a key component of the Center Parcs experience and it is essential they are of the highest quality. FastHouse has provided top-class craftmanship that will allow thousands of families to enjoy a short break at Center Parcs Longford Forest each year.”