Local firms urged to get involved in Derry’s Hallowe’en

Local businesses are being invited to find out more about how they could benefit from Derry’s internationally renowned Hallowe’en Festival.

Derry City and Strabane District Council will be hosting a special Business Engagement Event on Wednesday, September 5.

The event will highlight the opportunities open to local companies during what is the biggest celebration of Hallowe’en in the UK and Ireland.

This year’s festival has been extended to feature nine days of jam-packed family entertainment and events attracting tens of thousands of visitors to the city and district, and the Council said this provides the ideal platform for local businesses to showcase their products and services, by using a bit of imagination and identifying some creative new ways of tapping into the Hallowe’en market.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mayor John Boyle said the festival offered a wealth of retail and hospitality opportunities.

“Hallowe’en has become synonymous with the city and we want as many people to get involved with the celebrations as possible,” he said. “Local businesses should really be looking at the festival as a major chance to reach new audiences, with thousands of visitors and local people out and about enjoying events.

“As a Council, we’re actively working to develop the local tourism market having just launched our new Tourism Strategy, and we really want to see our local businesses and crafts people enjoying the benefits of the fantastic cultural experiences that Derry and Strabane have to offer.

“By getting more businesses involved it also enhances the overall offering for our visitors, so it makes sense that we work together to ensure that Derry keeps its title of the Best Hallowe’en Destination in the World.”

More than 94,000 people attended the Hallowe’en festivities in 2017, and with an extended festival programme this year and a growing international profile, it’s hoped that even more visitors will enjoy the spooktacular celebrations.

Business Development Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council Danielle McNally said: “Businesses are definitely beginning to see the potential benefits of the Derry Hallowe’en brand. For example, we’ve seen the Walled City Brewery develop a special toffee apple beer which they showcased on a recent trade mission to the US, and this has been a great success for them. And we want to see more ideas coming through this year.

“Whether it’s getting staff to dress up over the festival, dressing shop windows, adding some spooky themed dishes to restaurant menus, there are lots of simple ways to maximise business potential throughout Hallowe’en. Why not come along to the engagement event and hear from local businesses who have been enjoying the benefits of tapping into the market, hear more about the programme and perhaps get a bit of inspiration?”

The Halloween Business Engagement event takes place at 11am in the Guildhall, you can register your attendance today at www.derryhalloween.com/engage