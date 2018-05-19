Local hospitals praised in patient survey

Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.
Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

More than 90 per cent of patients were ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with their overall experience in local hospitals, a new survey has revealed.

Respondents were asked to rate their overall experience on a number of aspects of their inpatient stay.

Questionnaires were posted to 3,437 people who had been inpatients at some stage during 2017.

1,265 (37%) of those contacted responded.

There are two acute hospitals in the Western Health Trust (WHSCT) area - Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry and the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Most favourable and least favourable results for the Western Trust relative to the overall Northern Ireland results were:

* Respondents in the Western Trust were less likely to report that they had been bothered at night by noise from other patients or noise from hospital staff.

* The proportion of respondents rating the food as good or very good was higher in the Western Trust (70%) than in NI overall (65%).

* Around four-fifths of respondents (79%) in the Western Trust reported that the toilets and bathrooms they used were very clean compared with 71% of respondents overall.

* A higher proportion of respondents in the WHSCT reported that a member of staff always told them (or their carer) about medication side effects to watch for when they went home (57% compared with 49% overall).

When it comes to complaints, just under a fifth of respondents (16%) in the Western Trust indicated that there was some aspect of their care that they were dissatisfied with.

Of these respondents, 26% had made a verbal complaint to ward staff and 6% had made a written complaint.