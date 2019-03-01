Local Irish Language Week celebrations

A range of events to celebrate Irish Language Week are to take place in Derry and Strabane from today (Friday), right up until the St Patrick’s Day celebrations on March 17.

Mayor John Boyle said Irish Language Week represents a “wonderful opportunity” to celebrate the shared linguistic heritage of this region.

“I am particularly delighted to support Lúcháir Leabhar, a unique council-led event for Irish medium primary schools across the city and district which celebrates World Book Day. This year we are honoured to have Máire Zepf, NI’s first fellow for Children’s Literature with us to facilitate creative writing and storytelling events,” he said.

Lúcháir Leabhar - a celebration of World Book Day in Irish takes place at the Guildhall, while other events include a celebration of International Women’s Day, Éigse Cholm Cille literary symposium at Ulster University, music sessions, family events, a Walls 400 event, film screenings, conversation circles, and a Pop-up Gaeltacht at the St Patrick’s Day Carnival in Strabane.

Erin Hamilton, Irish Language Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “We recognise the hard work that local committees, schools and Irish language organisations undertake throughout the year to promote opportunities for people to learn and use the language. The council hopes that this year’s programme which offers events at locations throughout the council area will further increase the profile of the language and reaffirm its status as a language which can be enjoyed by everyone”.

See the council’s Irish Language page at www.derrystrabane.com/gaeilge or listings on Facebook at www.facebook.com/foramphobalnagaeilge for more details