Local man Albert praised for 40 years’ service to Bishops’ Appeal

Local man Albert Smallwoods has been formally recognised by the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe for his work for world development.

Mr Smallwoods was invited to a special lunch in his honour at the Waterfoot Hotel on Monday to acknowledge his major contribution during his 40 years as a member of the Bishops’ Appeal.

He was accompanied by his wife, Vivian, and the lunch was hosted by the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Ken Good.

Bishop Good described Mr Smallwoods as a stalwart of the Church of Ireland (CoI).

Rev Pullen said the work that Mr Smallwoods and his colleagues had done through the Bishops’ Appeal had made an impact far beyond this island, with the lives of many people around the world having been improved “immeasurably” as a result of Albert’s efforts.

Mr Smallwoods was a member of Bishops’ Appeal Central Advisory Committee from 1979 until this year, and for eight of those years was the CoI representative on the Board of Christian Aid. He is a former vice-chairman of the CoI Youth Council and was Director of the Bishop Eames Community Peace Prize.

In 1974 he became the first lay person to chair the Diocesan Youth Council. Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of his first formal parish role when he was appointed auditor of the Parish of Glendermott in 1969.

In his other activities, Mr Smallwoods has been a President of the NI Scout Movement and NI President of St John Ambulance; he has served on the Road Safety Council of NI and the N. Ireland Home Safety Council.

H e was named Pensioner of the Year in 2002, Volunteer of the Year in 2005 and was awarded an MBE in 1992.