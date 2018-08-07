Local nurse takes Miss Universe Ireland crown

Buncrana woman, Grainne Gallanagh, has expressed her shock and delight at being crowned Miss Universe Ireland in Dublin at the weekend.

The Inishowen nurse now plans to use her new platform to raise awareness and education for female health.

Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over �40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . Picture: Brian McEvoy

Grainne will now go head-to-head with other national winners from across the world at the Miss Universe 2018 Contest in December in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 24-years-old, who has ambitions to open her own women’s health clinic one day, said she was ecstatic to represent Ireland following her selection at the national finals in the Round Room in the Mansion House, Dublin last Friday night.

There were emotional scenes as Grainne’s mother, Patricia, sisters and other families, who had travelled down to Dublin for the event, gathered around her to celebrate her success. And as well as returning with the crown, Grainne is also walking away with over €40,000 in prizes as a result of winning the national competition.

Commenting after her win, Grainne took to social media to express her delight. “I am absolutely still in a state of shock! I cannot believe I am Miss Universe Ireland, 2018,” she posted on Facebook.

Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh (Left) who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House. Picture: Brian McEvoy

“This has been the most incredible experience of my life and I am absolutely thrilled. Thank you so much to everyone for all your support, especially my family, friends and boyfriend, the judges for giving me this opportunity, all of the other amazing contestants, every single person involved in the Miss Ireland family, especially Brittany Mason and Cailín Aíne Ní Toibín, the sponsors for making this all possible, everyone for all your messages of support, they have not gone unnoticed and I will reply to everyone as soon as I can.”

Grainne added: “I am so proud to be your Miss Universe Ireland and standing up for women’s health issues in this country.

“I will work extremely hard over the coming months for Miss Universe- I’m going to Thailand!”

The Miss Universe Ireland 2018, in association with Eleven Haircare, was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and M.C., James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash, with musical performances from Meg LaGrande and DJ GNO.

The Gallanagh Family and friends from Buncrana in Donegal celebrate as Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Ryan Coleman congratulates his girlfriend Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy