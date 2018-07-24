Local organisation to celebrate 40 years of IVF

An organisation which provides information and support to people undergoing IVF treatment is to hold a number of events to celebrate 40 years of In Vitro Fertilisation.

Fairness (IN) Fertility are to host a five kilometre run on Thursday and a Mount Errigal climb on Sunday.

The events will raise funds for the organisation’s ongoing work.

Chairperson Deborah Cross said it was important for the organisation to recognise and celebrate the 40 years of IVF and the improvements in reproductive technologies.

“There could still be more research into the success rates of IVF as they remain quite low, but there have been advances made in the last 40 years and there are now different things that can be offered to enhance the outcomes,” she said.

Deborah said it was important to keep the issue of infertility on the agenda.

She added: “There is support there for anyone going through IVF. This group is in operation and nobody has to go through this journey alone.

“A lot of networking, support and friendships have developed out of a difficult and trying time for couples.”

She said the events planned are ‘family focused’.

“Quite often family and friends don’t have the language or words to support a couple going through IVF because they are afraid of saying the wrong thing, but they can come along, take part and show their support.”

For more information visit www.facebook.com/fairnessINfertility/