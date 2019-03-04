Local parents offered £30 to buy reusable nappies

A new initiative to offer £30 to parents to buy reusable nappies has been approved by Derry City & Strabane District Councillors.

The Nappy Voucher Scheme aims to highlight the problems associated with common disposable nappies, and encourages local parents to make the waste conscious choice to switch over to washable alternatives.

Welcoming the move, Mayor John Boyle said he hoped the incentive would highlight the option of reusable nappies to local families.

“I am pleased that Council have approved the Nappy Voucher Scheme which compliments the Zero Waste Circular Economy Strategy that we were one of the first local authorities in Europe to adopt last year,” he said.

“Research indicates that anything from £150 to £1000 can be saved from birth to potty by opting for re-usable rather than disposable nappies and they represent a viable alternative to disposable nappies, offering similar levels of convenience without creating any landfill.

“I believe this initiative can highlight both the financial and environmental benefits of switching to washable alternatives and will encourage parents in our City and District to make that change.”

Waste and Recycling Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Julie Hannaway, explained that they already promote the use of reusable nappies through a variety of schemes.

“Council host a number of outreach events with local parents to demonstrate the many environmental and financial benefits of reusable nappies,” she explained.

“These include visits to anti-natal classes, parent and toddler groups and home visits, bringing examples of different types and styles of reusable nappy for parents to see and explaining the many environmental and financial benefits of using them.

“Women have used cloth nappies on their babies for centuries and they are now experiencing a global revival with substantial savings to be made by parents and the added benefit of it being an eco-friendly option.”

When live the Nappy Voucher Scheme will allow households to apply for a £30 refund when they spend £50 or more on reusable nappies.

Parents can purchase them from any retailer of their choice, including those online.

To claim a refund an application form must be completed and returned along with the original receipts.

Further details of the scheme can be viewed at www.derrystrabane.com/nappyscheme.