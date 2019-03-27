Local people urged to apply for Irish passport as demand soars

SDLP Councillor Sinead McLaughlin has encouraged local people to apply for their Irish passport as demand surges in the mouth of Brexit.

The councillor for the Waterside DEA said that the vast influx of applications in the North is a sign of the increasing dissatisfaction across communities here with Brexit and all the uncertainty that comes with it.

Colr McLaughlin commented: “This year alone, 34,669 Irish passport applications have been made. These figures match the entirety of applications made in 2011 when the passport office received 35,483 requests.

“The chaos of Brexit is threatening to disrupt lives and livelihoods for people across our community. An Irish passport is one way of maintaining our European identity and safeguarding the rights that come with it.

“I’m glad that the narrative that only Irish nationalists apply for Irish passports has been well and truly debunked.”

Colr. McLaughlin said that it is now vital that consideration is given to opening an Irish passport office in the North to ensure all those that want to apply for an Irish passport, can do so with as little obstacles facing them as possible.