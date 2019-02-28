Local people urged to give views on childcare costs

Parents and guardians across County Derry have been urged to air their views on childcare costs for a new survey.

Employers For Childcare has now launched its 10th annual Childcare Cost Survey.

Aoife Hamilton, Policy & Information Manager at Employers For Childcare: “We have been tracking the cost and provision of childcare in Northern Ireland for ten years now and we are interested in finding out how the landscape has changed since 2010, exploring what different trends and factors have influenced childcare provision and what this means for families.

“This survey gives County Derry parents the opportunity to have their voices heard. We know that experiences vary across Northern Ireland, and depending on a family’s circumstances, such as whether they live in a rural area, or have a child with a disability. Mums, dads and carers - whatever you have to say, we want to hear from you!”

Last year’s results revealed that for two thirds of families here the childcare bill is their largest or second largest monthly outgoing, whilst the average weekly cost of a full-time childcare place was £166.

Aoife said: “This survey provides us with vital research which informs our lobbying work and gives us a platform to secure much needed investment in Northern Ireland’s childcare sector to ensure it meets the needs of both families and childcare providers.”

Aoife concludes: “Those parents who complete the short online survey will be entered into a draw to win a family overnight stay at the Galgorm Resort & Spa”.

The online survey is available: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ChildcareCostParents2019 or for more information call Employers For Childcare on 0800 028 3008.

The Northern Ireland Childcare Cost Survey has been conducted since 2010 to explore the cost and provision of childcare and how these impact on parents.

It is the most extensive study of its kind in Northern Ireland and is widely used to inform political debates, policy development in relation to the affordability of childcare, and service delivery.