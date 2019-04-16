Local projects receive over £250k funding

Six Derry projects are to receive over £250,000 in funding to help build reconciliation in local communities.

A total of 29 projects from across the north will share £1.2 million in funding as part of the Community Relations Council Core Funding Grants Scheme.

The fund is supported by The Executive Office.

The Nerve Centre is to receive £13,212 to support a dedicated Good Relations Officer.

This officer will deliver a good relations programme around the Nerve Visual Gallery and with cultural partners including museums and heritage bodies in targeted areas

The largest funding has been awarded to The Junction and Holywell Trust which is to receive over £80,000 to support a number of programmes, including developing training and education resources on ethical and shared remembering and the Theatre Peace Building Academy project.

St. Columb’s Park House has been granted in excess of £44,000 for a range of outreach projects to encourage communities and individuals to work together.

Over £34,000 was awarded to the North West Play Resource Centre based at the Playhouse. The funding will support theatre and visual arts based peace building programmes throughout Northern Ireland.

The Londonderry Bands Forum is to receive over £69,000 to support projects. The funding will also assist in the expansion of the Newgate Cultural and Arts Centre, in the Fountain Estate.

The Churches Trust, an interdenominational organisation founded by leaders of the Methodist Church of Ireland, Presbyterian and Catholic Churches in the North West area, has been awarded over £36,000.