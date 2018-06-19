Local schoolchildren help brighten up the Quay ahead of Foyle Maritime Festival

A number of primary school children across Derry have taken part in a new scheme organised by the Council called ‘Plants Ahoy’ as part of the Pride in our City/Community Initiative.

The children will be planting flowers in holders which they will decorate themselves.

An aquatic theme was consistent throughout the children’s creations as the plant plots will be displayed along the quay throughout the Foyle Maritime Festival which takes place from July 14 to 22.

The project has not only made the city a brighter place, but it also has encouraged young children to express their creativity and take pride in their city.

Derry and Strabane Mayor, John Boyle, speaking at the launch yesterday said he is excited about the potential the scheme has to encourage our young people to be creative and take an active, positive role while engaging with their community.

“Derry and Strabane District Council is honoured and overjoyed to be able to play a role in the Pride in our City/Community initiative, which encourages local people to enhance and take pride in their communities,” the Mayor said.

“I would also like to thank all the local schools and children who took part in the initiative, it is truly heart-warming to see the young people of our community taking such an active interest in bettering their city.”

The project has also been praised by the Parks Maintenance and Cemetery manager, Danny McCartney.

Mr McCartney said that these initiative are essential in enhancing our green space and floral displays across the council area.

He also stated how it is important to make our city more vibrant, which would not be possible without the help and collaborative partnership between stakeholders and organisations across the council area who strive to enhance the environment in the local community and the quality of life for citizens.

He went on to say: “Planters from the Plants Ahoy scheme will be placed along the quay, where they will be on display throughout the summer months, I believe this effort to brighten the city will boost morale of those in our community and will be essential for us when competing in civic and environmental competitions such as NI’s best Kept Award, Co-operation Ireland Pride of Place, Britain in Bloom and Ulster in Bloom.”