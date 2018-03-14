Local trades workers’ training to help spot child abuse

Tradespeople across the north west have been urged to sign up to tailored training aimed at helping them spot children at risk of abuse and neglect.

The NSPCC is now rolling out new training to help businesses here keep children safe.

Plumbers, sole tradesmen and women and builders whose job involves visiting homes are being urged to sign up to the charity’s ‘It’s Your Call’ training. The safeguarding training aims to arm them with the knowledge and confidence to recognise possible signs of child abuse. It covers all types of abuse, and also provides them with guidance on who to tell if they have concerns about the wellbeing of a child they come across while working in or around customer’s homes.

Last year, the NSPCC’s Helpline referred 563 calls and emails to Northern Ireland agencies such as the PSNI or children’s services, the majority of which were from people concerned a child was being abused or neglected.

David Burns, NSPCC helpline manager for Northern Ireland, said: “Professionals who come into contact with people and their homes through their jobs, may see or hear things that others may not.

“While it is not their job to decide if what they have seen is abuse or not, it is their responsibility to talk to someone to discuss their concerns.

“Some may have already come across signs of child abuse or neglect and not known what to do about it.

“This course is designed to equip them with the knowledge and confidence to help them trust their instinct and report their concerns. By being prepared and knowing what steps to take, they can make a real difference to a child’s safety and wellbeing.”

For more information about ‘It’s Your Call’ visit www.nspcc.org.uk/itsyourcall, email elearning@nspcc.org.uk or call 0808 800 5000.