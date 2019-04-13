Local women invited to sign up for Derry & Strabane business bootcamp

Business women across Derry and Strabane are being invited to sign up for a special business bootcamp, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and supporting local enterprise.

The ‘Yes You Can - Imagine It’ bootcamp takes place on May 30 in the City Hotel from 10am – 4pm and lunch will be provided.

The bootcamp events are a collaborative project being delivered with the support of local Councils, Invest NI and Women in Business, with workshops taking place throughout May and June across Northern Ireland.

The three-year programme aims to motivate and inspire talented local women, offering advice and support in terms of business start-up and growth, and the workshops are now open for booking.

Mayor John Boyle, said anyone with a business idea they want to take further should sign up. “Derry and Strabane has a wealth of skilled and creative women and these bootcamps are geared towards providing the information and inspiration to assist them in taking things to the next stage.

“I would really encourage anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit and a good business idea to come along and explore the options and opportunities available.”

The programme is specifically targeted at pre-start and early stage female entrepreneurs, including those who have not yet started trading but may have an idea they want to progress.

Focusing on motivation and development, women can learn from the experiences of some leading local female entrepreneurs about their business journey and the challenges they faced starting out.

A range of speakers will share their learnings and there will be the opportunity to put questions about the hurdles they have faced and overcome throughout their careers.

Business Development Manager with Council, Louise Breslin, said that the ‘Yes You Can - Imagine It’ workshop was just the first in a series of support events being made available.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for women who are taking those first steps in setting up their own enterprise,” she stressed.

“Those attending the Bootcamp events will find out more about the ‘Yes You Can’ programme for 2019 and in particular ‘Explore It’ - an initiative which targets women who are pre-start or just started trading. ‘Explore It’ will support participants through three one day workshops and three months buddy support from an experienced female entrepreneur. ‘Explore it’ will help you turn your idea into a reality.”

To book places go to www.womeninbusinessni.com/Yes-You-Can/Imagine-It-en.aspx