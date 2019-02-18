Loganair keen to take on Derry to London air link after Flybmi collapse

The Scottish airline, Loganair, has indicated it's keen to take on the Derry to London air route after Flybmi fell into administration at the weekend.

The company. which already flies the Derry to Glasgow link, has said it has a strong understanding of the Derry market and hopes to tender for the Public Service Obligation (PSO) route in the near future.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: "As the established operator of the successful Derry to Glasgow air link, we have expressed our interest to operate the vital London Stansted PSO route.

"Loganair has an extensive track record of providing PSO services, and a strong understanding of the Derry market. We look forward to receiving details of the tender process as soon as possible.”

The airline expressed its interest in the route after Flybmi's shock announcement at the weekend that, party due to Brexit uncertainty, it had been placed in administration.

This came just days after the British Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, announced that the Derry to London PSO was to renewed for a further 2 years, until May 1, 2021.