Lone Moor road and safety works upgrade

Sinn Féin councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed the news that funding has been secured to carry out a major road resurfacing and footpath replacement scheme outside the Brandywell Stadium and at homes along the Lone Moor Road.

The works will include the introduction of new traffic calming measures for the area.

Councillor Logue said: “It’s good news that the funding has been secured to carry out this essential piece of work.

“Residents and anyone who travels this road on a daily basis will tell you it has been in a terrible state for some time.

“Over two years ago I welcomed the news that the section of Lone Moor Road in the vicinity of the Showgrounds area had been deemed suitable for traffic calming measures.

“It was assessed during 2016 and as a result was placed at number one in the Transport NI priority list.

“This work will also complement the transformation underway at the Brandywell Stadium, the greyhound track and new play park.”

Colr. Logue thanked the North West office of the Department of Communities, the Department of Infrastructure and TRIAX for getting the project implemented.

“As soon as I get the start date for the work I will let residents know as, with this being a main arterial route, there will be a period of disruption,” she said.