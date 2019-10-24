Lots of Hallowe’en fun across Derry for Little Horrors!

School’s out, the costumes are on and there is plenty on offer to keep the kids entertained over Hallowe’en week, with a jam-packed Little Horrors programme!

The Guildhall will be a hub of activity, with something for every little witch, ghost and monster.

From Saturday to Monday the Return of Morrigna will reveal a sneak peek at the otherworld, while on Saturday and Sunday, the Vikings are coming to the Guildhall to share their tips on sword training, spear making and much more.

If your little ones are interested in something wacky and wicked, Winifred and Friends will be on show at the Guildhall from Saturday to Thursday, while the In Your Space Circus presents Perrins & Victors Spook-tastic Stories from the 29th to the 31st, with a relaxed session on Wednesday.

On Tuesday at the Guildhall, delve into the world of Japanese ghost stories, or if your little ones prefer magic to mayhem, the Guildhall will also be hosting the W5 Presents Science Magic Show on Wednesday.

But the Guildhall isn’t the only place to be! There will be plenty of Hallowe’en excitement at Central Library, with Hallowe’en crafts on Tuesday and the wonders of rhymes, songs and stories in the library on Wednesday.

There will also be a chance for children to do the monster mash and get in the dancing groove on October 27th at the Echo Echo Hallowe’en themed movement and dance class, while Foyle Hospice will be hosting a kids’ ‘Spooktacular’ disco in the Nerve Centre on October 30th from 3-5pm.

There will also be family-friendly events throughout the city all week, including The Tower of Terror in the Tower Museum, a zombie run, the extreme Hallowe’en funfair, the spectacular Return of Saurus and the thrilling Awakening the Walls, as well as much more.

Pre-booking is highly recommended for all Little Horrors shows, though there will be an option to pay on the door, depending on availability. Full details, show times and tickets are available at www.derryhalloween.com.

The Derry Halloween festival was voted Best International Experience at the NI Tourism Awards and will run from Saturday October 26th until Friday November 1st and this year’s theme is The Other World Awakens.

Highlights include the Awakening the Walls trail around the city centre, a Carnival Parade, the Legenderry Halloween food event and, of course, the fireworks finale.

For more information on Awakening the Walls and Derry Halloween, visit derryhalloween.com or follow @DerryHalloween on social media #DerryHalloween.