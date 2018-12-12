Lotto funding helping great causes: Durkan

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed a Big Lottery Fund boost for local charities, including the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum, HURT and Diabetes UK.

Mr. Durkan said: “I am delighted to hear of the Big Lottery funding secured by local charities, including HURT, BBHF and Diabetes UK. Positive community-based projects such as these are an invaluable resource in our city, placing people’s health and well-being at the heart of the community.

“In particular BBHF’s young health champions are exactly the type of positive young role models we need in schools; to provide family support and inspire the next generation of empowered youth.”

Diabetes UK has been awarded a £430,282 to deliver its four-year ‘Our Lives, Our Voices’ project to empower young people aged 13-25 with Type 1 Diabetes to take an active role in managing their condition and how it affects their everyday lives.

HURT has received £309,623 to support people in the Derry and Strabane District Council area at risk of or living with substance abuse and addiction.

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund NI chair, said: “We want to fund great projects that come from ideas from local people, bring people together and help communities to thrive.”

Mr. Durkan said: “This funding will help these amazing charities to continue and expand their projects, which I have no doubt, will affect positive change in the future of this city.”