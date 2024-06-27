Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lough Swilly RNLI spent 12 hours aiding the crew of a yacht that got into difficulty close to Inishtrahull Island on Wednesday night, into Thursday morning, June 27.

The volunteer crew received a request for assistance from Malin Head Coast Guard at 10.45pm on Wednesday, June 26, after a 36-foot yacht, with two people on board, got into difficulty not far from Inishtrahull, an island seven nautical miles off Malin Head.

The crew had been competing in 'The Round Ireland Race'.

Following the request for assistance, Lough Swilly All Weather Shannon Class Lifeboat was launched to assist the stricken yacht which had lost power. Their sails had also become tangled in the mast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Challenging 12 hours service for volunteers at Lough Swilly RNLI. Picture: Adrian Cutliffe

On a post on the Lough Swilly RNLI Facebook page, a spokesperson told how weather conditions at the time ‘were quite challenging with the wind blowing a force eight’

" Arriving on scene the Lifeboat took the yacht to Culdaff Bay and placed the yacht on a mooring.

“With the weather conditions being so poor and the yacht having no power with tangled sails, the Lifeboat remained on scene as the crew tried to free themselves to establish power.

“At around 3am, a member of the yacht crew managed to get the sails released. The weather conditions deteriorated further with the yacht still without power, a decision was made to tow the yacht to the safety of Greencastle Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once the yacht had safely arrived in the harbour, the lifeboat volunteers made the difficult journey back to Buncrana Pier, refuelled and made ready for service.”

Lough Swilly Press Officer, Joe Joyce commended the skill and dedication of the volunteer crew.

He stated that this was a very challenging service call for everyone involved and wished the crew on the yacht the best of luck as they hope to continue with their race.