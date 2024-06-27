Lough Swilly RNLI spends 12 hours aiding crew of stricken 'The Round Ireland Race' yacht
The volunteer crew received a request for assistance from Malin Head Coast Guard at 10.45pm on Wednesday, June 26, after a 36-foot yacht, with two people on board, got into difficulty not far from Inishtrahull, an island seven nautical miles off Malin Head.
The crew had been competing in 'The Round Ireland Race'.
Following the request for assistance, Lough Swilly All Weather Shannon Class Lifeboat was launched to assist the stricken yacht which had lost power. Their sails had also become tangled in the mast.
On a post on the Lough Swilly RNLI Facebook page, a spokesperson told how weather conditions at the time ‘were quite challenging with the wind blowing a force eight’
" Arriving on scene the Lifeboat took the yacht to Culdaff Bay and placed the yacht on a mooring.
“With the weather conditions being so poor and the yacht having no power with tangled sails, the Lifeboat remained on scene as the crew tried to free themselves to establish power.
“At around 3am, a member of the yacht crew managed to get the sails released. The weather conditions deteriorated further with the yacht still without power, a decision was made to tow the yacht to the safety of Greencastle Harbour.
“Once the yacht had safely arrived in the harbour, the lifeboat volunteers made the difficult journey back to Buncrana Pier, refuelled and made ready for service.”
