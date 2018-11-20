Lough Swilly search for missing Derry woman

A massive multi-agency search continued in and around Lough Swilly yesterday for a Derry woman who has been missing since Sunday.

A red Ford Fiesta driven by 72-years-old Jean McGahey was found at the Shore Front in Buncrana, near the play park, early yesterday morning. The PSNI had previously stated they and Mrs. McGahey’s family were becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen in the Drummard Park area of Derry; possibly then travelling onto the Buncrana Road near the border crossing point at approximately 4.30pm on Sunday. Following the locating of her car, Gardai requested the assistance of search and rescue services, with the operation conducted by the Marine Rescue Centre in Malin Head.

Joe Joyce, PRO with the Lough Swilly RNLI, confirmed to the ‘Journal’ that their lifeboat had been launched at 9.20 a.m. They were joined by the Sligo 188 rescue helicopter, An Garda Siochana, Greencastle Coast Guard, Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club, the Irish Navy and local walkers.

A number of extensive shoreline searches from Dunree Head to the Fahan Marina were undertaken, as well searches of the lough and seaward-facing properties.

The team from Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club also dived in Lough Swilly.

However, the search was stood down - with the navy remaining - as darkness fell yesterday evening and will continue this morning.

Mrs. McGahey is described as being approximately 5’2” in height, of slim build with short grey hair. She is believed to have been wearing a Kaftan multi-coloured nightie, a long dark blue raincoat and gold flat footwear.