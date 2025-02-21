Niall Loughlin is back in the Derry squad to face Dublin this weekend. Photo: George Sweeney

​Paddy Tally admits Derry are still playing catch up on other top flight counties but stressed the Oak Leafers must put points on the table as they continue to find their feet this season.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry face a tough end to an unique Division One campaign this season with three of their four remaining games away from home, beginning with this Saturday's trip to Croke Park to take on Dublin (Sat, 7.30pm).

Despite positives signs, the Oak Leafers have only last week's draw against Galway to show for their efforts to date and Tally, who was only appointed in November, says that must change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In Division One this year myself and Malachy (O'Rourke) are the only two new managers, most others have been there a while," explained the Derry boss,

"Padraic (Joyce) has been with Galway now five or six seasons; Jack (O'Connor) is in his fourth with Kerry and it does take time when a new management team comes in to get to know the players and for them to get to know us.

"We have a fair amount of work done and we are still learning all the time about our players but it's a fair assessment that we are probably a bit behind everybody else at the moment. However the nature of this competition is, you have to get points on the league table.

"So, having some good parts of performances is very reassuring and positive but really what we are looking for is that more consistent level of performance where we don't let games get away from us or we learn to close games out. It’s an ongoing process."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tally is likely to have Niall Loughlin back on the bench this weekend in Croke Park after seeing Padraig McGrogan make his long awaited return in the Celtic Park draw with Galway, a display which Tally says Derry cannot afford to replicate.

"You have to say you were happy with the second half but we were far from happy with the first," he added of the 0-16 to 1-13 draw, "The second half performance was very good; to get something out of the game was very good considering where we were at half-time. "But, no, we were still very disappointed with our first half performance. That's something we can't be repeating because normally you wouldn't get away with that against one of the top teams."

Dessie Farrell's men go into Saturday’s game with wins over Mayo and Kerry on a copybook blotted only by defeat to Donegal so Tally knows an acid test awaits in headquarters.

"Dublin in Croke Park are always a different team from Dublin anywhere else. They love Croke Park and no matter who plays there, it’s a different type of game. Croke Park lends itself to fast flowing football, it’s much more open so there’s a lot of differences for us to consider from what we have played to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The conditions last weekend and the weekend before, the pitches were heavy and a bit slow whereas Croke Park is a different surface altogether. No, it will be a different challenge.

"Dublin are blooding a lot of new players as well, you can see that in their squad with the number of changes but you always expect when you play Dublin in Croke Park that it will be a very high tempo match."

Tally has used his 26 different players throughout his opening three games and has promised to continue giving players chances as he assesses his squad over a tough end to the league campaign

"We are away now for the next two games and away for three of the remaining four so it will be a test, as is the schedule," he added, "That always stretches your panel. There are players who are going to pick up knocks; there is going to be a fatigue factor which will kick in and boys will need rested over those games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be using a fair share of players over those games. So far we have given boys experience and brought some in for debuts but that has to be done. It's a good thing for the squad

"If you're looking toward the rest of the season, if you go into the Championship - and all being well we continue on into the summer - we are going to need a good squad of players that can deal with those matches coming week on week. This is all an essential part of what we are doing at the moment to try and find a few players and trying to strengthen the depth of the squad for the rest of the season.