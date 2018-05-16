Loyalist parade prompts PSNI ‘avoid Claudy’ appeal

Motorists have been asked to avoid Claudy on Friday night due to a planned parade by up to 25 loyalist bands.

The PSNI issued the traffic alert in advance of the Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band’s annual parade, which will take place between 8.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.

Expect delays if travelling via the area, police have warned, although guidance will be available for travellers who must visit the village.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible however officers will be in the area to facilitate traffic,” the PSNI have stated.

The Parades Commission have been notified by the Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band that twenty five bands will march through the village, parading along Cregg Road, Main Street, Irwin Crescent, Church Street, back via Main Street and Cregg Road. Publishing details of the event the Parades Commission advised that up to 25 loyalist bands from all over Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Antrim are likely to attend.

The host band, announcing the event on their social media channel, stated: “All bands attending are asked to be formed up for 8.30 p.m.

“Portaloos will be provided at the start of the route and throughout.

“The Orange Hall and Beaufort will also be open to use their facilities also.

“Please under no circumstances urinate on the street.

“Please be mindful of the sensitivity this parade had a few years back.

“In recent years we have made great progress so please dont spoil this for us.”