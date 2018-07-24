Lucky no-one was killed in completely reckless gun attack, says police inspector

A man escaped injury and fled to a nearby police station after his car was rammed and he was fired upon by unknown assailants in the Waterside this morning in what police have described as a 'completely reckless attack'.

Detective Inspector, Stephanie Finlay, who is leading the investigation into the incident in Sevenoaks, said it was fortunate no-one was killed when shots were fired in the quiet housing estate as people were making their way to work at approximately 7 a.m.

Police are still working to establish a motive for the attack.

“Reports were received shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, of a number of shots being fired in the Sevenoaks area," said DI Finlay.

"At this time we believe a silver coloured Peugeot car rammed into a black car as it drove near the entrance to Sevenoaks.

"A number of shots are then believed to have been fired at the driver of the black car who managed to leave the area and drive to a local police station. There have been no reports of any injuries. The silver Peugeot was abandoned and set alight at Lincoln Court a short time after the incident,” she said.

The incident, which has been roundly condemned by local political representatives, was described as totally irresponsible by police.

“This was a completely reckless attack carried out in a residential area and we are very lucky today that no-one has been seriously hurt or killed. Our enquiries are at a very early stage and we are working to establish a motive for this incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 252 24/07/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” said DI Finlay.