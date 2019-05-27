'Lyra's Walk' on last leg of journey to Derry

'Lyra's Walk' has left Dungiven on the final leg of its pilgrimage from Belfast to Derry.

The PSNI has asked motorists to exercise patience as the demonstration in memory of the late writer, Lyra McKee, who was shot dead in Derry, aged 29, last month, makes its way to Guildhall Square.

"There will be minor traffic disruption as we help to ensure the walkers get safely to Guildhall Square at roughly 4 p.m. We ask for your patience if travelling on the Glenshane Road throughout the day," said the PSNI.