Mabel Colhoun: talk on archeology

The Tower Museum’s special focus on the life and work of pioneering local archaeologist Mabel Colhoun will continue this month with a final talk by renowned archaeologist and historian Brian Lacey.

The Museum will host the event, which explores the development of Irish Archaeology - particularly in the North West - since the days of Mabel Colhoun to the present, this Thursday, December 14 at 7pm.

The event is part of a wider project around the ‘Mabel Colhoun: A North-West Pioneer’ exhibition, which is currently on display at the Tower Museum.

Mabel Colhoun did most of her archaeological work from the 1940s to the early 1970s and the work of Mabel and her colleagues at the time has helped shape modern archeology.

Booking for the talk is required. Contact the Tower at tower@derrystrabane.com or call 028 71372411.

Speaking ahead of the talk, Brian said that since Mabel’s time there have been “huge advances in our understanding of Irish archaeology and, of course, there will be further major changes in the future”.

“This talk will focus on areas such as the refinement of chronology and the expansion of technology, and the identification of new kinds of monuments and progress in urban archaeology,” he said.

“These changes were largely based on (and facilitated by) the work of early practitioners such as Mabel and the talk will reflect that and pay tribute to her pioneering activities.”

Curator with Council’s Museums and Visitor Services Department, Roisin Doherty, said: “We are delighted to have Brian at the Tower Museum this Thursday, discussing a topic that highlights the gradual unveiling of our collective archaeological heritage since the early 20th century to the present day.

“We are particularly excited to hear what the future has in store for us, especially with regards to new technology, and the potential of what might lie in store for us beneath the landscape that has yet to be uncovered.”