Magee College maintains position in global university league table

Magee has retained its position at 601-650 in the annual Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings.

According to the league, compiled each year by the London-based higher education company, there was no reason to adjust the Ulster University’s position.

In reference to the Derry campus, QS states: “Magee teaching strengths include business, computing, nursing, Irish language and literature, social sciences, law, psychology [sic], peace and conflict studies and the performing arts - with plans to expand computing and engineering provision on this campus over the next few years.”

Elsewhere, Magee’s former affiliate Trinity College, University of Dublin, dropped out of the top 100, down from 88 to 104.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s University of Belfast rose from 202 to 180 while University College Dublin fell from 168 to 193.