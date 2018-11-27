Magee staff sent home sick after strong odour

A number of staff at Ulster University’s Magee Nursing Department became ill after a strong odour was detected during maintenance activity in the building, it has been confirmed.

Ulster University said the staff were sent home after the reported sickness caused by a “strong odour” on the top floor of the building.

The ‘Journal’ understands the incident occurred on Friday afternoon last, November 23, just after lunch-time at the School of Nursing facility in Derry.

Those in the building reportedly noticed strong fumes and several staff members reported starting to feel sick.

It is understood a senior member of management took the decision to send people home.

Confirming details of the episode yesterday afternoon, a spokesperson for Ulster University said: “During a routine maintenance activity to unblock drains a strong odour was present on the top floor of buildings on campus, on Friday afternoon.

“A number of staff who reported feeling unwell were sent home and on return to work today have been referred to occupational health for assessment.”