Major Danesfort project funding welcomed

Greater Shantallow representatives have welcomed over a quarter of a million pounds funding to develop an environmental improvement scheme for the Danesfort area of Derry.

Sinn Fein Councillor Tony Hassan and SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney said the £350,000 funding from the Department for Communities would make a real difference to the lives of residents living in the area.

Colr. Tierney said the regeneration project was “very much needed in this area”.

“The funding will enhance community infrastructure, and will be used to upgrade footpaths, resurface carriageways and upgrade street lighting, something which SDLP elected representatives have consistently campaigned for,” he said.

“This area is in need of renovations and this project will certainly help to improve access for residents as well as making significant safety improvements.

“The project is due to start this month, and will take around six weeks to complete.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Tony Hassan meanwhile said: “I welcome this announcement; I have been working with what was formally know as the Road Services, now Transport NI, to get improvements in this area for over two years.

“The footpaths and lampposts in the area were clearly in need of an urgent upgrade and replacement scheme.

“This will help the safety of the area for pedestrians passing through it and, importantly, locally residents who have been waiting a very long time for this scheme to happen.”

Danesfort is one of three Neighbourhood Renewal Areas in Derry City and Strabane District Council benefiting from £663,000 funding.

The other projects involve the upgrading of footways and the resurfacing of carriageways at Lone Moor Road between Letterkenny Road and Brandywell Road, and the Magirr Park area of Strabane.